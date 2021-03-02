India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 11,112,241, Indonesia reports 6,680 new cases

HONG KONG, March 1 (Xinhua) — More COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in Asia-Pacific on Monday, as India recorded 15,510 new infections, taking the total to 11,112,241.

According to the official data, the death toll in India mounted to 157,157 with 106 more deaths.

There are still 168,627 active cases in the country, while 10,786,457 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment. There was an increase of 4,116 active cases during the previous 24 hours.

The confirmed cases in Indonesia rose by 6,680 within one day to 1,341,314, with the death toll adding by 159 to 36,325, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 9,212 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,151,915.

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,037 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 578,381.

The death toll climbed to 12,322 after four more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. Meanwhile, 86 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 534,351.

Bangladesh reported 585 new cases and eight more deaths, bringing the tally to 546,801 and the death toll to 8,416, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,570 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 497,797 including 873 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

South Korea reported 355 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 90,029.

Of the new cases, 92 were Seoul residents and 156 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 7,063.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,605. The total fatality rate stood at 1.78 percent.

A total of 373 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 81,070.

Tokyo reported 121 new daily cases, bringing the city’s tally to 111,797 infections.

The latest figure compares to 329 new infections the previous day, with Monday’s new infections marking the 23rd straight day that new infection numbers have remained below 500.

Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka saw the status of emergency period lifted at the end of February prior to the initial deadline of March 7, as infections in these regions as well as the strain on medical facilities were deemed to have sufficiently improved. Enditem