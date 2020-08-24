India’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 3 million

NEW DELHI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed 3 million on Sunday, reaching 3,044,940, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the country also surged to 56,706.

As many as 69,239 new cases and 912 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 707,668 active cases across India, and 2,280,566 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government has been focusing on ramping up the testing of COVID-19 samples.

Till Friday, a total of 34,491,073 samples had been tested, out of which 1,023,836 were tested on Friday alone, according to the latest data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This is the first time when more than one million samples were tested in a single day. Enditem