India’s Delhi sees low-intensity blast, no casualties reported

NEW DELHI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — A low-intensity blast took place in the heart of Delhi near the Israeli embassy on Friday evening.

According to the local police, no injuries or deaths have been reported. Window panels of a couple of vehicles parked nearby broke as a result of the impact of the blast, confirmed a local cop.

The whole area has been cordoned off and heavy security was deployed in the area.

Fire brigades have been rushed to the spot, confirmed a top official of the Delhi Fire Department.

Further details are awaited. Enditem