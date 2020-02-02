India’s gold demand seen at 700-800 tons in 2020

MUMBAI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — India’s gold demand will reach 700-800 tons in the calendar year 2020 after having dropped by 9 percent to 690.4 tons in the previous year due to rising prices, said a report by World Gold Council on Thursday.

While short-term challenges remain, the World Gold Council expects policy-led changes, like making hallmarking mandatory from Jan. 15, would bring in more transparency in the gold consumption by the world’s second-biggest gold buying country during the coming year.

However, India’s average long-term gold demand is likely to be around 850 tons, given its affinity to gold and economic and social context, said Managing Director of India’s World Gold Council Somasundaram PR.

“As policy measures unfold, broader economic growth accelerates and local prices of the past six months become more acceptable among households. India’s gold demand will be in the range of 700-800 tons in 2020,” Somasundaram said.

India’s finance minister will present the federal budget on Saturday. Taxes are expected to be cut to boost consumer demand and revive India’s ailing economy, whose GDP growth is seen dipping to an 11-year low of 5 percent in the current fiscal year of 2019-20. The demand boost may aid the country’s gold consumption, but may widened the trade deficit.

In 2019, India’s demand for gold jewelry was down by 9 percent at 544.6 tons over previous year in volume terms, but was up by 3 percent in local Indian currency due to rupee devaluation against the U.S. dollar. Investment demand for the yellow metal in Asia’s third largest economy was also down by 10 percent at 145.8 tons, but up by 2 percent in rupee terms.

Total gold recycled in India during 2019 was 119.5 tons as compared to 87 tons in the preceding year, the report said.