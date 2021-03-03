India’s health minister receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Xinhua) — India’s federal health minister Harsh Vardhan Tuesday took the first COVID-19 vaccine shot at a hospital in the Indian capital, officials said.

Vardhan visited the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute hospital along with his wife Nutan Goel to get inoculated.

“Health minister along with his wife today took the first COVID-19 shots at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute,” an official said. “The vaccination was done as part of India’s second phase of inoculation.”

India Monday began the second phase of the COVID-19 inoculation drive across the country. During this phase, inoculations are carried on people above 60 years and those above 45 years of age but with co-morbidities.

According to officials, people with specified comorbidities have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination at the COVID-19 vaccination centre.

The federal government has priced the vaccine at INR 250 (3.4 U.S. dollars) at private hospitals but has kept it available free of cost in government-run hospitals.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the beginning of the second phase and urged all eligible people to take the vaccine.

India’s federal home minister Amit Shah and foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar have also been administered the vaccine shots on the first day.

The second phase is likely to cover close to 270 million beneficiaries.

India began the vaccination drive on Jan. 16. During the first phase, healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated.

India’s health ministry Tuesday morning said over 14.8 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated across the country since the beginning of the vaccination drive. Enditem