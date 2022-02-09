India’s internet is becoming increasingly dangerous due to an increase in fake news and hate messages.

In India, the rise of fake news and hate messages has made the internet dangerous.

With 845 million internet users, keeping the internet safe in rural areas appears to be a growing challenge in India.

DELHI, NEW DELHI

According to official records, the number of incidents of fake news and rumors spreading through digital mediums has increased threefold in India, despite the country’s massive internet user base of 845.6 million people.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a government data collection agency, 1,527 cases of fake news were reported in 2020, compared to 486 in 2019 and 280 in 2018.

On the occasion of Safer Internet Day on Wednesday, Osama Manzar, the founder of the non-profit Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), told Anadolu Agency that fake news is becoming a serious threat to society.

He claimed that his organization is establishing a network of cadres in villages to assist people in recognizing the difference between fake and real news.

His organization has already distributed information entrepreneurs to 1,000 locations in an effort to raise awareness about internet safety.

“A lot of misinformation about health-related issues was spread during the first wave of COVID-19.”

“Our 850 out of 1,000 digital information entrepreneurs were on the ground, using all available tools, including text messaging, verbal and audio announcements, to assist the community in combating misinformation,” he said.

He stated that distinguishing between misinformation, fake news, hate news, and a reliable piece of information is difficult for people who are new to the internet.

Online harassment and attacks on the internet are a daily occurrence in India, according to Geeta Seshu, co-founder of the Free Speech Collective, which works to campaign for and protect freedom of expression in India.

“Hate speech and vigilante action by people who try to police other people’s opinions on the internet are also issues.

“These are some of the issues that make the internet a dangerous place,” she explained.

She believes the internet should remain a safe space for people to express their free speech, opinions, and information. Manzar believes that existing laws have sufficient provisions to punish people who spread misinformation, fake news, or try to become vigilantes by spreading hate through the internet.

“I don’t believe that passing more legislation will be beneficial.

The issue is that the law is frequently misapplied,” Seshu told Anadolu Agency.