India’s Maharashtra state imposes night curfew to contain rising COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Xinhua) — The government of Maharashtra, India’s worst COVID-19 affected state, Friday announced to impose night curfew with effect from Sunday in the wake of sharp rise in pandemic cases recently.

The decision was taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after an assessment of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Thackeray instructed all concerned government authorities to “strictly enforce” the night curfew rules in a bid to contain transmission of COVID-19.

As per the guidelines for the state-wide night curfew, all shopping malls will remain closed from 20:00 hours till 07:00 hours next morning.

“The danger from coronavirus is not over. On the contrary, it has increased. People need to understand this. It has become imperative to take strict actions. District collectors can impose lockdown depending on the local situation. But they will have to give sufficient time to the people beforehand,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

According to federal health ministry’s figures released on Friday morning, as many as 53,795 new COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths were registered in Maharashtra in 24 hours. Enditem