India’s Maruti Suzuki unveils futuristic sports car design on green mobility

MUMBAI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki showcased Concept Futuro-e, a sports utility vehicle design (SUV) on future green mobility, the company said in its filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

“It presents possibilities of a new global design language for the SUV segment,” Indian Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said at its global preview.

The design gives a glimpse into future of trendy SUVs with wide array of powertrain options like hybrid and pure electric vehicles, the filing said.

On the occasion, the company also announced a plan to sell one million green cars comprising CNG (compressed natural gas), hybrids and electrics over the next few years under its Mission Green Million initiative.

“Mission Green Million is our commitment to bring advanced powertrain technologies for the Indian customers. We have complete faith in the future of Indian automotive market and will accelerate our efforts for electrification of powertrains, with a technology agnostic approach,” Ayukawa said.

The Indian government-led think tank has emphasized on sale of only electric vehicles by the year of 2030.