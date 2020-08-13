India’s minister for traditional medicine tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — India’s federal junior minister for indigenous alternative medicine systems Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made by Naik himself with a request to people who were in close contact with him to undergo a test for COVID-19 and take precautions.

“I underwent COVID-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take the required precautions,” Naik wrote on social media platform twitter.

Naik heads the ministry for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

He is the fifth federal minister to test positive for COVID-19.

On Monday former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee underwent surgery for removal of a clot in his brain at Indian army’s research and referral hospital in Delhi. Since then he continues to be critical and on life support.

As of Wednesday the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 2,329,638 including 46,091 deaths.

Globally India is the third worst-hit country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem