India’s Modi arrives in Bangladesh amid protests

DHAKA, Bangladesh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh on Friday amid protests against his visit to the capital Dhaka.

Modi’s two-day visit came on Bangladesh’s golden jubilee of independence and the 101st birth anniversary of founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Indian premier has become the 5th world leader to join the 10-day celebration.

Modi was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

“Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport,” Modi said on the Twitter page shortly after reaching Dhaka along with his entourage members.

This is Modi’s first overseas trip since the start of the pandemic.

Stressing the importance of the visit for both friendly nations, Modi said, “This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations.”

Meanwhile, dozens of people were injured as police in the capital used tear gas to disperse the protesters demonstrating against the Indian premier’s visit.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans seeking justice for the Muslim minority in India.