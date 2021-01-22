India’s PM, local chiefs to receive COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 inoculation

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state chief ministers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the second phase of the country’s inoculation scheme, local media reported on Thursday.

The vaccination drive was launched across India on Jan. 16 with around 30 million healthcare workers and other frontline workers in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic being the first group to receive the vaccine.

People aged 50 and above as well as those under 50 with comorbidities totaling around 270 million will be the second batch to take shots.

All lawmakers who are above 50 years of age will also be vaccinated in the second phase, which is planned to start in March or April. Enditem