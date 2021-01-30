India’s proposed federal budget seeks solutions between contracting economy, rising fiscal deficit

MUMBAI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Caught between a contracting economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on one hand and a rising fiscal deficit on the other, experts are keeping their fingers crossed on the direction of India’s federal budget schedule on Monday on the trade-off between nurturing a nascent growth recovery or being practical on fiscal deficit.

On Friday, the Indian government released its economic survey predicting 11 percent growth in real terms adjusted for inflation during 2021-22 (April to March), which is close to 11.5 percent forecast of the International Monetary Fund.

However, the survey said that India’s economy is expected to contract by 7.7 percent during 2020-21 to 1.8 trillion U.S. dollars, and hence 11 percent growth expected in the subsequent year is on this low base.

According to credit rating agency CARE, lower tax and non-tax revenues have dragged down the government’s income, and the collections from all the other major revenue heads during the first nine months of 2020-21 have been lower than a year ago.

Although there was no massive fiscal stimulus, various estimates put it between 1.5 to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), of which 0.7 percent of GDP was on account of food subsidies, which is unlikely to affect the fiscal balance.

However, a significant shortfall in receipts will likely lead to the doubling of the fiscal deficit to around 7 percent of GDP in 2020-21 from the budgeted 3.5 percent and would be higher than 6.5 percent of GDP posted in 2009-10 during the global financial crisis, said a report by domestic stock brokerage house, Motilal Oswal Securities.

To be fair, India’s economic recovery has been better and faster than anticipated and that does provide some lever to the policy makers, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist with Emkay Global, a domestic stock brokerage house.

However, this also comes against the backdrop of record government debt and deficit levels, implying an even reduced ability to accelerate expenditure, Arora said. Enditem