India’s Republic Day event to see no chief guest

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said there would be no chief guest on the occasion of this year’s Republic Day function on Jan. 26.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was supposed to be the chief guest but he cancelled his scheduled visit after a new variant of COVID-19 was detected in his country and spread rapidly.

This would be the fourth time in India’s independent political history when the Republic Day would be held without a chief guest.

At the regular media briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava told the media that due to the global COVID19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be any foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for India’s Republic Day event.

India’s Republic Day function is held on Jan. 26 every year, when the country’s written Constitution came into force in 1950. This year’s would be the 72nd Republic Day. Enditem