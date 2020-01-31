India’s Tata group to create e-mobility ecosystem to boost electric vehicles

MUMBAI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Indian conglomerate Tata Group is working to create an e-mobility ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse, to accelerate the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country, a company statement said Tuesday.

Tata Group’s automobile company – Tata Motors is closely working with group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma to enable consumers to have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.

“E-Mobility is an irreversible mega-trend and an imperative for addressing pollution and generating job opportunities in India. Through Tata uniEVerse, our Group companies have synchronized their efforts to develop a holistic e-mobility ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India,” said Group chairman, N Chandrasekaran at the launch of Tata Motor’s electric sports utility vehicle – Nexon EV.

India has emphasized on sale of only electric vehicles by the year 2030.