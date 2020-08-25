India’s total cases of COVID-19 rise to 3,106,348, infections in Philippines soar to 194,252

HONG KONG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — More confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Asia-Pacific on Monday as India recorded 61,408 new cases, and the Philippines announced 4,686 new infections.

India’s total tally rose to 3,106,348, and the death toll surged to 57,542, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

As many as 61,408 new cases and 836 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 710,771 active cases across India, and 23,38,035 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

The number of confirmed cases in the Philippines surged to 194,252 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,686 new cases.

The DOH said the number of recoveries surged to 132,042 after 729 more patients recovered.

The death toll also climbed to 3,010 after 13 more patients died, the DOH added.

Bangladesh reported 2,485 new cases and 42 new deaths on Monday, taking the case tally to 297,083 and the death toll to 4,019, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 13,382 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 182,875 including 3,784 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

The confirmed cases in Indonesia rose by 1,877 within one day to 155,412, with the death toll adding by 79 to 6,759, the health ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 3,560 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 111,060.

South Korea reported 266 more cases as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,665.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 11 days reached 2,895 due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

The infections were traceable to church services of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and the massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15 by conservative voters and politicians.

Of the new cases, 97 were Seoul residents and 84 were people residing in Gyeonggi province, and 8 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,734.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday confirmed 95 new daily cases, with the figure dropping to the lowest count since July 8.

The latest figure compares to 212 new infections reported on Sunday and 256 additional cases reported in the capital on Saturday.

Monday’s figure for Tokyo is the first time since July 8 when 75 cases were confirmed that the number of daily infections has remained below the 100-mark.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said the capital’s cumulative total now stands at 19,428, the highest among Japan’s 47 prefectures. The nation’s total caseload since the outbreak has surpassed 63,000 infections. Enditem