Indications for second person involvement in dead watch dealer NOW

The police have strong indications that a second person is involved in the death of watch dealer Bas Vijzelaar, it is reported on Friday. Suspect Nick B. was arrested soon after the 33-year-old’s body was found, but images indicate the involvement of another person.

The camera images show the victim’s car, “this in combination with other vehicles and people”.

The identity of the possible second suspect is not yet known, the police say. The body of the watch dealer was found on March 14 in the Amsterdam-Rhine Canal near Breukelen. The victim was in his car.

A passer-by happened to come across blood, glass and a telephone and called the emergency services. With a sonar boat and divers, the vehicle with the body was then found.

Promotions

B. has been detained since March 16. According to The Telegraph In the period before Vijzelaar’s death, the man had several contacts about the sale of expensive watches.