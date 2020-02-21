Indications of far-right motive for German shooting…

KARLRSUHE, Germany, Feb 20 – There are indications that a gunman who shot dead nine people in shisha bars in Hanau in an overnight rampage had a far-right motive, German federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

“Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation and there are indications of a right-wing extremist background,” said a spokesman for the prosecutors.

Police believe the gunman returned home after his rampage and shot himself. (Reporting by Ursula Knapp Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)