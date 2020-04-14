Individual COVID-19 cases should not stop work resumption

The resumption of work across the country should not been stopped by individual cases of COVID-19, renowned Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan said Sunday.

“It is normal to have some imported cases,” said Zhong at a press conference in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong province. “A few cases should not prevent the resumption of production unless there is a major outbreak resurgence.”

Zhong said schools can restart classes when students are not infected with the virus or recover well after infection, and they should keep a safe distance in classrooms.

He added that international students and their close contacts should undergo a routine check before they return to school as the development of the epidemic in some countries is still difficult to estimate.