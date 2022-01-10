Individuals are faced with a difficult decision: ‘It’s a vicious cycle,’ says Omicron.

Omicron presents a difficult choice for individuals: ‘It’s a vicious cycle.’

As the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads across the country, millions of people who don’t have paid sick days are forced to choose between their health and their paycheck.

Even though omicron has managed to avoid the shots, many companies implemented more robust sick leave policies at the start of the pandemic. However, with the rollout of the vaccines, some of those policies have been scaled back.

Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding to the pressure on employees who must choose whether or not to go to work sick if they can’t afford to stay at home.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” Daniel Schneider, a Harvard Kennedy School of Government professor of public policy, explained.

“As staffing is depleted due to sick employees, those who remain on the job have more work to do and are even more hesitant to call in sick when they become ill.”

Hourly workers with low wages are particularly at risk.

According to a national compensation survey of employee benefits conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in March, nearly 80% of all private sector workers get at least one paid sick day per year.

However, only 33% of workers in the bottom 10% of the wage scale receive paid sick leave, compared to 95% in the top 10%.

According to a survey of approximately 6,600 hourly low-wage workers conducted this fall by Harvard’s Shift Project, which focuses on inequality, 65 percent of those who reported being sick in the previous month went to work anyway.

This is lower than the 85% who reported to work sick before the pandemic, but it is far higher than it should be in the midst of a public health emergency.

Because of omicron and the labor shortage, Schneider believes it could get worse.

Furthermore, according to Schneider, the percentage of workers who had paid sick leave prior to the pandemic barely changed during the pandemic — 50% versus 51%, respectively.

He went on to say that many of the working poor surveyed don’t even have (dollar)400 in emergency savings, and that families will be even more financially strained now that the child tax credit, which had put a few hundred dollars in their pockets every month, is set to expire.



