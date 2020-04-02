Indonesia adds nearly 25 bln USD spending to curb COVID-19

JAKARTA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday announced a 24.75 billion-U.S. dollar spending to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

The president said he had inked an emergency government regulation in lieu of law, which will allow the government to edge up development budget deficit, and increase the spending for efforts to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Jokowi, the popular name of the president, also announced on Tuesday a national health emergency status against the virus which has killed 136 out of 1,528 infected people across the country.

The president pointed out that the 24.75-billion-dollar funds would also be used for the spending of economic stimulus, including a 3 percentage point deduction in the corporate tax rate to 22 percent, and social welfare programs.

The government regulation in lieu of law will take effect immediately, but it needs endorsement from the parliament to become a law.

The new rule, Jokowi said, will be effective for three years, starting from this year.