Indonesia c.bank ready to intervene in FX, bond markets…

JAKARTA, March 6 – Indonesia’s central bank is ready to intervene in spot foreign exchange, domestic non-deliverable forward and bond markets, an official said on Friday, after global equity markets tumbled on coronavirus fears.

“Bank Indonesia remains committed to maintain rupiah stability,” Nanang Hendarsah, the bank’s head of monetary operations, told Reuters by text.

The rupiah, which had appreciated earlier this week, fell 0.35% on Thursday to 14,160 a dollar. The currency plunged 4% last week amid capital outflows related to fears of the global spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)