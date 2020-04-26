Indonesia, China help each other fight COVID-19 outbreak: Indonesian FM

JAKARTA, April 23 (Xinhua) — Indonesia and China have helped each other address the challenges posed by the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Thursday.

Retno said at a virtual press conference that Indonesia and China have been cooperating since the outbreak of COVID-19 to fight the pandemic. “China has assisted Indonesia in the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Wuhan in February, and at that time Indonesia has also extended medical supplies to China.”

“Now we received assistance from China, among them are the provision of test kits, personal protective equipments (PPEs), ventilators and others,” she said.

“In short, we help each other address the humanity challenges. Without this kind of cooperation, it will be more difficult for all of us to fight against the virus,” the country’s top diplomat said.

Indonesia reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, bringing the total number of infections and fatalities to 7,775 and 647 respectively, the government spokesman for handling COVID-19 Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto told a press conference that all of Indonesia’s 34 provinces are now affected by the outbreak. The country’s capital Jakarta is the hardest-hit with a cumulative total of 3,517 confirmed cases and 301 deaths.

Indonesia’s Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry said Thursday that the 2020 National Games scheduled to be held in October would be postponed to next year due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Secretariat of the Cabinet said in a statement that President Joko Widodo has signed a presidential decree requiring the government to simplify the import permits for food and raw materials to ensure adequate supplies of daily necessities during the outbreak. Enditem