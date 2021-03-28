Indonesia condemns bombing at South Sulawesi’s church

JAKARTA, March 28 (Xinhua) — The Indonesian government strongly condemned the bombing incident at the cathedral church complex in South Sulawesi province’s Makassar city on Sunday.

Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said this bombing was a heinous act that tarnished the tranquility of social life.

Two people were suspected of carrying out the suicide bombing in Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province in eastern Indonesia, on Sunday morning, injuring at least 14 people.

The suicide bombing occurred at around 10:30 a.m. local time outside the church. Two people were allegedly riding a motorcycle trying to enter the churchyard, but were held by church security staff members.

Human body parts were reported to be found at the scene, but it was not confirmed yet whether they belong to the perpetrators or others. The injured were rushed to hospitals and news footage showed cars near the building were damaged and police cordon off the area.

Qoumas hoped that the police can immediately reveal the mastermind behind this heinous act.

Chairman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia Rev. Gomar Gultom said this bombing attack added to the list of acts of violence and terror in Indonesia.

The incident occurred when Christians in Indonesia were celebrating Palm Sunday, a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday ahead of Easter.

South Sulawesi provincial police spokesman Senior Commissioner E Zulpan said they were probing into the incident.

Churches have been targeted by extremists in Indonesia.

In 2018, dozens of people were killed when suicide bombers committed suicide bombings at three churches during Sunday services in the city of Surabaya in East Java. Enditem