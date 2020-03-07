Indonesia curbs entry of foreign visitors from Iran,…

JAKARTA, March 5 – Indonesia will ban entry and transit of foreign visitors who have visited cities hit by coronavirus outbreaks in Iran, Italy and South Korea in the last 14 days, starting March 8, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Travellers coming from other places in the three countries will need to provide a certificate issued by health authorities to declare that they are healthy, Minister Retno Marsudi said.

The measures follow a similar ban on entry and transit of visitors from mainland China to limit the spread of the virus.

Indonesians coming home from the three countries, especially those who had travelled to outbreak-hit areas, will also face an extra health examination, Marsudi told reporters.

The world’s fourth most populous country, with 260 million people, has reported two confirmed coronavirus infections. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)