Indonesia: Daesh/ISIS terrorist gunned down by police

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesian police on Wednesday shot dead a Daesh/ISIS terrorist who attempted to attack national police headquarters in the capital Jakarta.

Footage from the incident at around 4.30 p.m. local time (0930GMT) went viral, showing a woman in a blue veil and long black clothes pointing a gun at police officers before falling to police gunfire in the parking lot.

“The attacker is a ‘lone wolf’ who believes in ‘Islamic State’ [Daesh/ISIS] ideology,” Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a press conference.

The 25-year-old woman, identified as Z.A., entered police headquarters through the back gate, walked towards the main gate, and then shot at officers several times. However, the police escaped unhurt.

Hours before the attack she had posted a Daesh/ISIS flag on social media, according to Prabowo.

Police also found a farewell letter written to her parents.

The incident occurred just three days after a suicide bomber targeted a church in Makassar, injuring at least 20 people.

The newlywed couple who attacked the church belonged to pro-Daesh/ISIS extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which carried out deadly suicide bombings in churches and a police station in East Java in 2018.

*Writing by Maria Elisa Hospita​​​​​​​