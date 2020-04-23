Indonesia delays international triathlon championship due to COVID-19 pandemic

JAKARTA, April 22 (Xinhua) — Indonesia has postponed an international triathlon championship in the country due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, media reported on Wednesday.

The 2020 IronMan 70.3 Lombok Triathlon Championship has been rescheduled to July 3, 2021, from the initial date July 4, 2020, to take place in Lombok, Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province, the organizing committee said.

“Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 IronMan 70.3 Lombok Triathlon Championship is delayed,” the committee said.

The championship will include a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycle and a 21 km run, according to the committee.

About 1,000 domestic and foreign participants are expected to vie in the championship. Enditem