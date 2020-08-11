Indonesia has hope on five sports in 2032 Summer Olympics

JAKARTA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Indonesia will prioritize developing badminton, weightlifting and boxing ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games.

Raden Isnanta, from Indonesia’s Youth and Sports Ministry, said on Tuesday that archery and wall climbing are also among the country’s focus, with capital city Jakarta having declared its intention to bid to host the 2032 Games.

Isnanta added that the five sports would potentially contribute medals to Indonesia’s total during the multi-sport event.

“The grand design focuses on five sports which are expected to be able to give medals,” he said, adding that the new focus would not mean other sports would be abandoned.

Athletes are expected to begin training next year, the official was quoted by local media as saying.

Indonesia is upbeat about starting vaccinations for COVID-19 early next year, which may boost people’s mobility and ease concern over the virus transmission. Enditem