Indonesia imposes travel bans on certain regions of Iran, South Korea, Italy

JAKARTA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Indonesia has flagged coronavirus travel bans on certain regions in Iran, South Korea and Italy, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Thursday.

Marsudi told a press conference that people who have visited certain regions in the three countries in the last 14 days will be prevented from visiting or transiting in Indonesia, effective from Sunday.

The regions are Tehran, Qom and Gilan in Iran; Lombardi, Venetto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Piedmont in Italy; as well as Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do in South Korea.

“According to the latest report of WHO (World Health Organization), there is currently a significant increase in COVID-19 cases outside China, three countries in particular, namely Iran, Italy and South Korea,” she said.

Travellers coming from other regions of the three countries will be required to show valid health certificates issued by the health authorities of the three countries.

“Without health certificates, travelers will be denied to enter or transit in Indonesia,” Marsudi said.