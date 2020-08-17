Indonesia issues special rupiah currency to commemorate Independence Day

JAKARTA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo virtually inaugurated a bank note in the denomination of 75,000 rupiahs (5.08 U.S. dollars) as many as 75 million sheets to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Indonesian Independence Day on Monday.

“The issuance of the money commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Indonesian Independence Day has been planned since 2018,” Indrawati said at a function inaugurating the special Indonesian currency on Monday.

According to the minister, the commemorative currency is not freely circulated in the public as it was printed only in a limited amount.

Likewise, the currency was printed not for additional liquidity on financing needs as it was specially launched to commemorate such a special event. Enditem