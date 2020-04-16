Indonesia: No tsunami warning after 5.8-magnitude quake

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A magnitude 5.8 hit Indonesia’s North Maluku province on Thursday morning but no tsunami warning has been issued.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 4:03 a.m. local time (1903GMT), was around 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of the city of Ternate, and it originated at a depth of 38 kilometers (24 miles), according to Indonesia’s meteorological and geophysics agency BMKG.

Tremors were felt in Ternate, North Maluku’s capital Sofifi, Galela on the eastern Halmahera island, North Sulawesi’s capital Manado, and Mayu Island.

BMKG official Rahmat Triyono said there were no reports yet of any major infrastructural damage or casualties.

He also confirmed that no tsunami warning has been issued.

“Based on our analysis, the earthquake occurred due to the deformation or enlargement in the Maluku Sea plate,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The official said only a single small-scale aftershock has been recorded so far, and urged residents to remain calm and stay away from any damaged buildings.

* Writing by Maria Elisa Hospita