Indonesia prepares another economic stimulus to prevent further slowdown

JAKARTA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Indonesia plans to launch another policy package aimed at removing trade barriers amid disruption of supply chains, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

The stimulus package is expected to pave the way for flows of export and import products, Secretary of the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs Susiwijono Moegiarso said.

“The president (Indonesian President Joko Widodo) and chief economic minister (Airlangga Hartarto) have prepared a policy package, which focuses on the flows of goods. We will issue the stimulus soon. It will speed up exports and imports,” he told a press conference in Jakarta.

The package would include the simplification or relaxation of rules for exports and imports, particularly the shipments of raw materials from abroad, according to him.

The government would make efforts to speed up imports carried out by 500 reputable importers, including that on reducing the checking process on products, Susiwijono added.

The government will cut costs of logistics and create efficiency in distributions of goods, he said.

The measure is taken following the government’s stimulus package on the tourism sector announced last week.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy grew by 4.97 percent in the final quarter of last year, down from 5.18 percent in the same period of the previous year, according to data from the Central Agency of Statistics.