Indonesia records over 12,800 COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

JAKARTA, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Indonesia reported 12,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a record single-day rise since the coronavirus outbreak in the Asian country, bringing its total tally to 882,418.

The Health Ministry also reported 238 more fatalities, bringing the country’s coronavirus death toll to 25,484. Meanwhile, 7,491 more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 718,696.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 3,095 new cases, Jakarta 2,541, Central Java 1,993, East Java 1,198 and South Sulawesi 649. Enditem