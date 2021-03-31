Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

JAKARTA

Indonesia’s transport ministry said early Wednesday that it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed in January this year.

“Yes, [it has been found]. The details will be announced at 11 a.m. (0400 GMT),” Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati told Anadolu Agency in a brief statement.

The cockpit voice recorder, which contains recordings of the pilot’s conversations, is one of two black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air aircraft.

The other black box, a flight data recorder, was found three days after the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC) previously stated that the recording of the pilot’s conversation played an important role in discovering the cause of the accident.

Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 was carrying a total of 62 people consisting of two pilots, four cabin crew and 56 passengers on the Jakarta-Pontianak route.

The plane lost contact four minutes after takeoff and crashed in waters off the Thousand Islands.

*Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo from Anadolu Agency’s Indonesian-language service in Jakarta