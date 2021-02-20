Indonesia reports 10,614 new COVID-19 cases, 183 new deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,614 in the past 24 hours to 1,263,299, with the death toll adding by 183 to 34,152, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 10,783 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 to 1,069,005.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 3,847 new confirmed cases, Jakarta 1,920, Central Java 1,206, East Kalimantan 718 and East Java 572. Enditem