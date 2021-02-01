Indonesia reports 10,994 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 279 new deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,994 within one day to 1,089,308, with the death toll adding by 279 to 30,277, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 10,461 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 883,682.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,614 new cases, West Java 2,966, Central Java 974, East Java 693 and South Sulawesi 649.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Jambi and West Kalimantan. Enditem