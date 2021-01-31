Indonesia reports 12,001 new COVID-19 cases, 270 more deaths

JAKARTA, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 12,001 within one day to 1,078,314, with the death toll adding by 270 to 29,998, the health ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 10,719 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 873,221.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,474 new cases, West Java 2,848, Central Java 1,115, East Java 856 and South Sulawesi 666. Enditem