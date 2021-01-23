Indonesia reports 13,632 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 250 new deaths

JAKARTA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 13,632 within one day to 965,283, with the death toll adding by 250 to 27,453, the country’s health ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 8,357 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 781,147.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,792 new cases, West Java 2,441, Central Java 1,796, East Java 1,056 and South Sulawesi 629.

No more new positive cases were found in Maluku province. Enditem