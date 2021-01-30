Indonesia reports 14,518 new COVID-19 cases, 210 new deaths

JAKARTA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 14,518 within one day to 1,066,313, with the death toll adding by 210 to 29,728, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 10,242 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 862,502.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,601 new cases, Jakarta 3,491, Central Java 1,237, East Java 830 and East Kalimantan 701. Enditem