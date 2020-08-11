Indonesia reports 1,693 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

JAKARTA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,693 within one day to 128,776, with the death toll adding by 59 to 5,824 the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 1,474 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 83,710.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 462 new cases, East Java 291, North Sumatra 207, East Kalimantan 128 and West Java 95.

No more new positive cases were found in four provinces, namely Aceh, Jambi, Bangka Belitung and Central Sulawesi. Enditem