Indonesia reports 1,893 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,893 within one day to 125,396, with the death toll adding by 65 to 5,723, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 1,646 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 80,952.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 440 new cases, East Java 408, West Java 179, Central Java 140 and South Kalimantan 98.

No more new positive cases were found in five provinces, namely Jambi, Lampung, East Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi and Central Sulawesi.