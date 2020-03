JAKARTA, March 14 (Xinhua) — Twenty-seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Indonesia, bringing the total in the country to 96, the government said on Saturday.

The death toll stands at five.

“Today, I’m announcing 27 new cases. They were all found using contact tracing,” said Achmad Yurianto, the government’s spokesperson for all coronavirus-related matters.

Yurianto said eight people have recovered from the disease.