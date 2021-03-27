Indonesia reports 4,461 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 198 more deaths

JAKARTA, March 27 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,461 within one day to 1,492,002, with the death toll adding by 198 to 40,364, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 4,243 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,327,121.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,354 new cases, West Java 476, East Java 275, South Kalimantan 267 and Banten 220. Enditem