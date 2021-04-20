Indonesia reports 5,549 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 210 new deaths

JAKARTA, April 20 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,549 within one day to 1,614,849, with the death toll adding by 210 to 43,777, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 6,728 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,468,142.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,399 new cases, Central Java 682, Jakarta 460, Riau 410 and East Java 258. Enditem