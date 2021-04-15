Indonesia reports 5,656 new COVID-19 cases, 124 more deaths

JAKARTA, April 14 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,656 within one day to 1,583,182, with the death toll adding by 124 to 42,906, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 5,747 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,431,892.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,568 new cases, Central Java 716, Jakarta 661, Riau 335 and Yogyakarta 292.

No new positive cases were found in Papua province. Enditem