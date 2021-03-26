Indonesia reports 6,107 new COVID-19 cases, 98 new deaths

JAKARTA, March 25 (Xinhua) — The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia increased by 6,107 in the past 24 hours to 1,482,559, with the death toll adding by 98 to 40,081, its Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 4,656 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,317,199.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,726 new confirmed cases, West Java 1,172, Central Java 505, East Java 348 and East Kalimantan 320.

No new cases were detected in North Maluku province. Enditem