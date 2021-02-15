Indonesia reports 6,462 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 184 new deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,462 within one day to 1,223,930, with the death toll adding by 184 to 33,367, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 6,792 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,032,065.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,879 new cases, West Java 947, Central Java 881, East Java 432 and East Kalimantan 362.

No more new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely Aceh, West Kalimantan and Maluku. Enditem