Indonesia reports 6,731 new COVID-19 cases, 427 more deaths

JAKARTA, April 4 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,731 within one day to 1,534,255, with the death toll adding by 427 to 41,669, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 9,663 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,375,877.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Banten recorded 3,501 new cases, Jakarta 736, West Java 338, South Kalimantan 290 and Bali 255.

No new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely North Sulawesi, Maluku and North Maluku. Enditem