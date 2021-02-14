Indonesia reports 6,765 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 247 new deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,765 within one day to 1,217,468, with the death toll adding by 247 to 33,183, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 9,237 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,025,273.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,496 new cases, West Java 882, East Java 516, Central Java 478 and South Sulawesi 354. Enditem