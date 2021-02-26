Indonesia reports 7,533 new COVID-19 cases, 240 more deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,533 within one day to 1,306,141, with the death toll adding by 240 to 35,254, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 7,735 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,112,725.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 2,191 new cases, Central Java 1,262, Jakarta 782, East Java 580 and East Kalimantan 423. Enditem