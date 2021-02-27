Indonesia reports 8,493 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 264 new deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,493 within one day to 1,314,634, with the death toll adding by 264 to 35,518, the health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 8,686 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,121,411.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 2,546 new cases, Jakarta 1,581, Central Java 820, East Java 556 and South Sulawesi 423. Enditem